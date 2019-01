Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, : A 10-year old girl was killed and four others injured, when a speeding car mowed them down near Dharapuram in Tirupur District.

According to police, a group of persons were walking along roadside at Kallivalasu, when the car dashed against them resulting in the death of Janavardhini on the spot.

Four others, including a two-year old girl were injured and were being treated in a private hospital, they said.