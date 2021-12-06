SPONSORED INTERNATIONAL INTERNSHIP FOR CMS STUDENTS

December 6, 2021
50 students of CMS College of Science and Commerce, Coimbatore have been selected for a “SPONSORED INTERNATIONAL INTERNSHIP” Programme for 2 months at Qsatar.
In a statement, Dr. H. Balakrishnan Principal of the College said that as part of a career guidance cum facilitation for students, CMS
College has been arranging International Internships for its students.
It is gratifying to note that this year a team of 50 students from the Department of Catering Science & Hotel Management led by Mr. Steve Deepak, HoD have left for Qatar last week and will be doing internship in relevant areas in leading organisations of the gulf nation.
