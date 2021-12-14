Sports legend Sachin Tendulkar invests in Spinny

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore: Spinny, the pioneering full stack online-to-offline user car retail platform, has partnered with Indian sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin is a strategic investor in the company, as well as lead brand endorser. The association with Master Blaster marks another chapter in Spinny’s commitment to young Indians in the realization of their dreams and aspirations by serving simple and delightful car buying and selling experiences.

Sachin Tendulkar is renowned for consistently performing at the highest level, while maintaining the highest levels of integrity. Aiming to inspire young Indians with a similar value system, Spinny has chosen to work with the universal role model who stands for performance, resilience, and continuous improvement.

Speaking about the association, Sachin said – “Our country is becoming younger and our ambitions bigger. Entrepreneurs of today are creating solutions that cater to this ambition. I am very happy to be associated with Spinny – a team which aspires to create solutions the right way. The team has adopted timeless values to achieve excellence in their business – trust, transparency, and integrity. I am now a part of this family, and together we hope to keep getting better every day in everything we do”.

Welcoming Sachin Tendulkar onboard as the captain of #SquadSpinny and as an investor, Niraj Singh (Founder & CEO) said, “His life and journey stand as a beacon for the values of tenacity and determination in the face of challenges. We strive to instill these abilities in everything we do and Spinny’s outlook to solve real customer problems. Having him onboard with Spinny is absolutely heart-warming, and we are proud to welcome our newest captain of Squad Spinny, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.’’

Earlier this year, the brand announced its association with PV Sindhu, a believer and supporter of Spinny’s value-system who has demonstrably walked the same path of method and resilience with resounding success. Through the coming year, alongside other celebrated Spinny customers, Squad Spinny’s appointed captains will lead a series of marketing initiatives focused on realizing the aspirations of a billion car dreams.