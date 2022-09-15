SRISHTI 2022 is a curated sale Organised by the Crafts Council of Tamilnadu

Covai Post Network





Starting on the 15th until the 17th of September 2022, this is happening at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Coimbatore.

Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu is an NGO in its 35th year of existence, working for the upliftment of Crafts & Artisans in Tamil Nadu. It is affiliated to the Crafts Council of India, Chennai, which in turn is affiliated to the World Crafts Council.

Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu (CCTN) has been associated in product development with stone, Palm leaf and sheet metal Artisans.

‘Srishti‘– an exclusively curated sale by the Executive committee & members of CCTN, has been Coimbatore’s most popular one for the last 25 years. Srishti showcases the finest collection of Designers, Craftepreneurs and labels that work closely with the artisans directly, and celebrate the indigenous weaves and craftsmanship of India. Textiles, Saris, Apparel for Men, Women & children, precious & semi precious Jewellery, Home décor, home linen and lifestyle accessories can be found at ‘Srishti’.

This year one can find over 58 stalls of the above mentioned categories and 12 stalls with different food to fuel the shoppers of Coimbatore.

‘Srishti’ is now at it’s 25th year of existence, having functioned purely using it’s own resources to fund CCTN’s activities all through the year. The proceeds from ‘Srishti’ are used to subsidise the costs for the participants in the annual Crafts Bazaar at Coimbatore. Crafts Bazaar provides a platform to the Artisans (both textiles and handicrafts) from all over India to exhibit and sell their wares.

The Craft Bazaar translates into action CCTN’s main objective of existence, which is to showcase craft and give a platform to Artisans for exhibiting their craftsmanship to a large customer/consumer base.

Now we know, that when one shops at ‘Srishti’, it is for a good cause.