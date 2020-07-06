State bulletin records 60 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 60 fresh cases, the total Covid-19 positive cases in Coimbatore rose to 802 today, with 525 undergoing treatment.

In Erode and Salem 40 new cases were reported taking the total cases till date to 288 and 1,288 respectively.

While 200 patients are under treatment in Erode, 340 are underoing treatment in Salem, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Nilgiris 26 new cases reported, taking the tally to 150 and 49 were discharged so far and 101 under treatment.

In Tirupur, 16 positive cases were reported and 129 persons being discharged, 91 are under treatment.