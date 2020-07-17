  • Download mobile app
17 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Statue desecration, Bharat Sena functionary surrenders before police

Covai Post Network

July 17, 2020

Coimbatore : Amid tense moments over desecrating by pouring saffron paint on the life size statue of social reformer, ‘Periyar’
E V Ramasamy at Sundarapuram in the city, early Friday, a Bharat Sena functionary surrendered before Podanur Police station.

As the incident occured in Sundarapuram limits, Kuniyamuthur police have registered case under three sections, including disturbing public peace.

Even as police are investigating by monitoring the CCTV footage in the area, Bharat Sena Coimbatore South District organiser, Arun
Krishnan surrendered before Podanur station, police said.

The incident of desecrating the state of Periyar, respected by almost all political parties, organisations and social activists, attracted condemnation from all quarters, seeking stringest action against the miscreants.

The local leaders of CPI, DMK, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi rushed to the spot and raised slogans against the culprits, even as Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order), G. Stalin,
visited the spot and assured them to take appropriate action.

Arun Krishnan is being interrogated, police said.

