Steps to bring down the intensity being taken: Health Minister 

Coimbatore, Jun 11 : Admitting that the intensity of coronavirus particularly in Chennai has increased, Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Dr Vijayabhaskar Thursday said that the Government and health department are discussing ways and means to reduce its impact.

“Yes. we know that the intensity has increased and measures are being discussed to dilute the impact,” Vijayabhaskar told reporters after a review in the Government ESI Hospital here, where Covid-19 patients

are being treated.

It was really a tough task to control the diseases in Chennai, which is changing its course, as informed by the doctors and researchers, he said.

The doctors across Tamil Nadu are functioning with commitment and dedication and they should be lauded for it, he said.

Stating that no kids have died due to the Coronavirus attack, the minister said that three-day old kids to old patients were totally recovered.

He said that 80 per cent persons were asymtomatic and 20 per cent were suffering from severe body ache and fever, which required oxygen and the need of oxygen was increasing.

Steps under medical guidelines are being taken to prevent the spread, he said, adding that additional 400 bed facility is created in ESI hospital , from where nearly 280 patients were successfully treated and 43 persons undergoing treatment.

When asked whether there was a community spread, Vijaybhaskar said that the Central government has to declare it and State government was taking all the measures to check the spread.

On the possibility of extension of lock down with stricter regulations, he said a decision in this regard will be taken by Chief Minister, after consulting with the medical team.

On allegations that private hospitals were refusing to treat Covid-19 patients and demanding higher charges, Vijayabhaskar said that the government has taken step to monitor the bed facility and treatment through online there.

The minister categorically ruled out the possibility to shift the patients in Chennai to other districts.

Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani, who was present said that some vested interests were spreading the rumours of shifting the Chennai patients to Coimbatore.

Stringent action will be taken against those who spread such rumours, which is not a healthy one, he warned.