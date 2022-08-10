  • Download mobile app
10 Aug 2022, Edition - 2584, Wednesday
Stress on innovation at virtual meet

Covai Post Network

August 10, 2022

The Computer Science and Engineering Department of Karpagam Institute of Technology in association with Institution’s Innovation Council hosted a Webinar on “Innovation and Startup Ecosystem” on August 08, 2022 at 10.30 – 11.30 am. The Students and Faculty members were participated in this webinar through Google meet. Mr.N.SenthilPrabhu, Assistant Professor from Computer Science and Engineering Department gave welcome address.

This session was handled by the Resource person Mr.P.N.Ramesh, AP/CSE, IIC Innovation Ambassador, Karpagam Institute of Technology. The Resource person stated the main objectives of Innovation and Ecosystem startup in different streams.

This webinar was an eye-opening for students to think about innovative ideas in career as an Entrepreneur. The resource person shared current state of benefits to certain community people related to ecosystem and explored the awareness for future responsibility towards ecosystem.

The session was very interactive and helped students and faculty to know about various innovative ways for certain community benefits. This webinar ended with feedback from the students. Ms.J.Keerthana, student of Computer Science and Engineering Department delivered the vote of thanks.

