Stress on preventive health care at I-day celebration

PSGIMSR & PSG HOSPITALS celebrated the 75th Independence Day by taking a pledge to foster Preventive health care. The country can save precious resources by making small investments in Preventive Healthcare. Deaths due to Cardiovascular diseases, Diabetes Mellitus, Respiratory Disease, Cancer, and most importantly Communicable diseases such as COVID-19 can be prevented by following the principles of Preventive health care.

While our soldiers protect us from the invaders, it is the responsibility of each and every one of us to obey the advisories by the government & health care personnel on Preventive measures thereby contributing to nation-building.

Dr. Balaji. T, Project Director, PSG Institute of Oncology hoisted the National flag in the presence of the new Principal of PSG IMSR & PSG Hospitals, Dr. T. M. SubbaRao.

PSG salutes all the COVID warriors for their selfless service by risking their own lives and staying away from their family members for weeks together, without sufficient rest and sleep. Your service to the nation is on par with our brave soldiers guarding our frontiers.