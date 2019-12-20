Student found hanging in hostel room in Karamadai, parents suspect foul play

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed at the Government Hospital here Friday, when the relatives refused to accept the body of a XIth standard student, who was found hanging dead in the hostel of private school in Karamadai, some 35 Kms from here,

According to police, the student had reportedly taken permission from the class Thursday, following stomach ache on Thursday afternoon and left for the hostel.

However, his room mates, who reached the room in the evening found the boy hanging dead on the ceiling and informed the management and the police, they said.

Suspecting foul play in the death, the parents lodged a complaint with the police stating that the ceiling was too high for the boy and there was some mystery in the death and sought a detailed inquiry on the role of school and management.

Parents and relatives, numbering more than 50, who reached the Government hospital, where postmortem was being done, refused to accept the body seeking detailed inquiry on the reason behind the death, police said.