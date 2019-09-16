Students arrested for trying to lay siege of CEO office

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : At least 20 students, including three girls, belonging to All India Students Federation, were arrested Monday for attempting to lay siege the office of CEO here against the decision to hold public examinations for Class Five and Eight.

The students, led by Federation State president, M Gunasekhar, raised slogans against Tamil Nadu government for accepting the proposal by the Centre, which would affect the young minds

.

Gunasekhar said that the examination will lead to mental depression to the young minds, particularly the 10-year olds. Gradually the decision will lead to implementation old Gurukula system of education, he alleged

As the students attempted to lay siege the CEO office, police arrested them .

Similarly, over 20 students affiliated to SFI staged a demonstration in front of Government Arts College and protested against the decision.

The agitators claimed that the public examinations at the age of 10 will lead to more drop outs particularly from rural areas.