Students familiarized with schemes of central government

The Field Office of the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Coimbatore and Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Coimbatore jointly organised a Special Outreach Programme on Central Government’s Schemes and 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, Swachh India Movement (No-Plastic), Pre-Covid-19 Preventive Measures & Vaccination, Prevention of Anaemia among Adolescent Girls, Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, Prime Minister’s People’s Fund Scheme & Awareness programs on International Tiger Day on 29.07.2022 at Sri Kakkadaraya Perumal Thiruk Koil Kaliannanputhur, Kovilpalayam, Kinathukadavu Taluk, Coimbatore.

Dr. Samitha, PHC, Nallitipalayam delivered a special address regarding the Covid vaccination. Smt.P.Kowsalyadevi, LDM Coimbatore delivered the PMJDY special address, Dr. A. Arunprasakask, PHC, Nallitipalayam talked about the importance of Covid Vaccination, Shri Mohana Sundaram, Asst.Agriculture Officer talked about Central Govt. Agri scheme, Deputy Director, Central Bureau of Communication, Field Office, Coimbatore delivered the keynote address. The ICOP awareness rally was flagged off by Shri. K. S. Sureshkumar, Panchayat President, Kovilpalayam in the presence of LDM, BMO, DD, CDPO, FLC, counsellors & NSS Programme Officer Officers. 130 NSS volunteers and more than 50 villagers, panchayet workers participated and benefited from the programme. The event is coordinated by Dr. A. Dharmaraj, Director, Extension Programmes, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, Coimbatore and Shri S.R. Chandrashekaran, Technical Assistant, CBC, Field Office, Coimbatore.