Students seek protection from frequent fire accidents in school

COIMBATORE: A group of students from a government school in Sulur on Monday sought the district administration to give the protection from the frequent fire accidents in the school.

The students, who came along with their parents to the collectorate, in their petition expressed suspicion that anti-social elements could be behind the fire incidents in classrooms, resulting in damage to the books and other education materials, police said.

Though complaints were lodged with area police station, there was no prompt action on it and incidents continued, the parents said, adding that they were afraid to send their wards to schools.

Such incidents were taking place only on holidays, as nearly 100 sets of uniforms were gutted in the fire on Sunday, they said.

Seeking a thorough investigation into the incidents, they appealed the Collector to provide security to the students and also to the school, police said.