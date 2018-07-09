  • Download mobile app

10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday

  • PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
  • The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
  • Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
  • NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
  • A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
  • According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
  • Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
  • AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
Students seek protection from frequent fire accidents in school

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2018

COIMBATORE: A group of students from a government school in Sulur on Monday sought the district administration to give the protection from the frequent fire accidents in the school.

The students, who came along with their parents to the collectorate, in their petition expressed suspicion that anti-social elements could be behind the fire incidents in classrooms, resulting in damage to the books and other education materials, police said.

Though complaints were lodged with area police station, there was no prompt action on it and incidents continued, the parents said, adding that they were afraid to send their wards to schools.

Such incidents were taking place only on holidays, as nearly 100 sets of uniforms were gutted in the fire on Sunday, they said.

Seeking a thorough investigation into the incidents, they appealed the Collector to provide security to the students and also to the school, police said.

