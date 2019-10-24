  • Download mobile app
24 Oct 2019
Coimbatore

Supply of items at affordable cost in Coimbatore ration shops urged

Covai Post Network

October 24, 2019

Coimbatore :The common man was not in a position to purchase routine items due to purses becoming thin following industrial and economic slowdown, there was the need to supply such items through PDS, particularly during the festival like Deepavali, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) said today.

To highlight the financial problem being faced by general public, AIDWA held a novel protest here by cooking ‘payasam’ (kheer) without dhal and ‘kesari’ (a South Indian dessert) without sugar.

The event was organised at AIDWA office in the city, the members of which said that the people have no adequate money to buy such things needed to celebrate the festivals.

In view of this, the State Government should consider to supply items like dhal, sugar, oil through ration shops, they said and blamed the Government for setting target for liquor sales through Tasmac outlets for Deepavali.

