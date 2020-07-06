Surge sends shockwaves through Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Shockwaves were experienced in various parts of the Nilgiris on Monday with the Nilgiris administration revealing that the district had recorded its highest number of Covid-19 infections for a day.

Surpassing all the daily figures recorded so far in the district,as many as 26 cases were added on Monday.

Most of the cases were secondary contacts of the Public Relations Officer of a Yellanhalli based private company.

While most of the cases were from Ketti and surroundings some were detected in Ooty,Coonoor and Kotagiri also.

With the total figure jumping to 150, people particularly villagers in and around Ketti are wondering why accountability has still not been fixed.