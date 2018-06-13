14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
- India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
- 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
- Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
- One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
- Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
- JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
- J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
- AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
- Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Surrenders after killing son-in-law three days ago in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
June 13, 2018
Coimbatore: Thiyagarajan, a painter staying in Ganapathy in the city who stabbed his son-in-law to death three days ago, surrendered at the judicial magistrate court here on Tuesday. Thiyagarajan stabbed his Gunavel (31) on Sunday, following a family dispute.
ALSO READ : Panchayat ex-president kills self in Kochi backwaters, flays CPM in suicide note
Gunavel had working as a manager in a private company in Bengaluru and used to visit his family once in three months. Whenever he came home he would beat his wife, forcing her to go to her parents.
On June 10, Gunavel came to Coimbatore, went to his father-in-law’s house and harassed his wife. When Thiyagarajan came to know this, he went to Gunavel’s house and stabbed him to death, police said.