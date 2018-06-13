Surrenders after killing son-in-law three days ago in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Thiyagarajan, a painter staying in Ganapathy in the city who stabbed his son-in-law to death three days ago, surrendered at the judicial magistrate court here on Tuesday. Thiyagarajan stabbed his Gunavel (31) on Sunday, following a family dispute.

ALSO READ : Panchayat ex-president kills self in Kochi backwaters, flays CPM in suicide note

Gunavel had working as a manager in a private company in Bengaluru and used to visit his family once in three months. Whenever he came home he would beat his wife, forcing her to go to her parents.

On June 10, Gunavel came to Coimbatore, went to his father-in-law’s house and harassed his wife. When Thiyagarajan came to know this, he went to Gunavel’s house and stabbed him to death, police said.