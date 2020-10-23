Surveillance cameras installed at Ramanathapuram station limits

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : To prevent and monitor criminal activities, particularly during nights, police department today installed 203 surveillance

cameras in Ramanathapuram police station limits.

The cameras were installed with the assistance of NGOs and the Associations of Apartments in the area and a control room was also opened to monitor the CCTV on Nanjundapuram Road.

Those indulged in the criminal activities will be strictly monitored round the clock, with night patrol.

The city police commissioner, Sumit Saran, Deputy commissioners, Latha and Stalin were present at the function.