TABP Snacks and Beverages Partners with Paytm Offers consumers 100% cash back on their purchases

Coimbatore : TABP Snacks and Beverages, a leading beverage and snacks company based out of Coimbatore, has recently partnered with Paytm. It will allow consumers to purchase TABP’s snacks, beverages and juices from anywhere in the country and get 100% cashback with minimal effort.

TABP manufactures beverage products under the brand name Plunge, Gullp and snacks under the name of Tanvi. This brand is well known for its quality and value for money. This tie-up with the Paytm app is valid for all products priced at Rs 5,10,20, and 40. After the first use, the users get multiple discounts and cashback on bill payments via the Paytm app on each purchase of Plunge, Gullp or Tanvi Branded Products.

The coming together of the leading payments app in the country, Paytm and one of the largest beverage and snack players in south India, TABP snacks and beverages, will help take digital payments to the bottom of the pyramid consumers and the rural parts of India. TABP snacks and beverages have an extensive distribution reach in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odissa. With the stockiest strength of 400 supplying to more than 2800 distributors and moving wholesalers, TABP serves more than 2,40,000 retail outlets. TABP sold 4 bottles of beverages every second in the first quarter of this year.

Speaking about this development, Prabhu Gandhikumar, founder of TABP, said, “We are delighted to present such a unique and impactful offer to our customers. It essentially makes the first product free. Most of our customers love us for the taste and the value for money we are able to deliver to them. With this offer, thanks to Paytm, we can deliver more value to every consumer of our products. Most of our consumers earn less than Rs 400 daily, and this cashback helps.”

In addition, Rajaa Saravanan, GM sales of TABP, said, “Today, Plunge, Gullp, and Tanvi are the leading brands in the markets where we are present. With this Paytm tie–up, we are providing more value to our customers. It will help us to strengthen the brand further.”

TABP Snacks and Beverage has an extensive range of beverages like Mango, Apple and Guava. They also have unique regional beverages like Lemon salt, jeera masala and grape. They have baked snacks like corn balls and rings, potato chips, extruded snacks, etc.