Taekwondo: Three students to represent Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three students have been selected to represent Coimbatore District in the senior men and women Kyorugi (fighting) and Poomsae (Kata) Taekwondo Championship to be held in Tiruchirapalli on June 30.

S. Ajay second year Mechanical Engineering student from Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology (U-54 kg), S. Koushik Ragul, fourth year Mechanical Engineering student, Sri Krshna College of Engineering and Technology (U-63 kg) and A.S. Vishnu Vardhan fourth year Mechanical Engineering studentf rom Rathinam Technical Campus (above 83 kg) will participate in the tournament.

The two-day championship would be a selection trial for the participants to get a chance to represent Tamil Nadu in Indian National Games – 2018” scheduled at Goa in the first week of October, S. Premkumar, National Referee and Judge for the Tournament said in a release.