Tatabad II exchange migrates to NGN Technology

COIMBATORE: The BSNL, Coimbatore SSA, on Monday migrated Tatabad II Exchange to new state-of-the-art “IP based Next Generation Network (NGN)” Switching technology.

In NGN technology, customers can enjoy All India IP CENTREX, maximum of 60 parties audio or video conferencing service and services like Limited Fixed Mobile Telephony (LFMT) and Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) in addition to the existing ADD ON SERVICES.

BSNL customers will soon get better quality of broadband connectivity with the exchange migrating to NGN. In future, these exchanges which are Internet Protocol based will also support video and voice data.

The exchange will cover phone numbers starting from 2520000 to 2529999.

There will be no change in the telephone numbers and billing cycle.