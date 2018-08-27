  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Aug 2018, Edition - 1140, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Ruckus ensues in Punjab Assembly over Rahul Gandhi’s comment on 1984 as Akali Dal stages walkout
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is also looking for funds from other agencies apart from the World Bank
  • CBI names Kalaskar as the other shooter in Dabholkar murder case
  • ‘Stone-pelting’ festival celebrated in Uttarakhand with fruits and flowers
  • India’s first official engagement with Imran Khan government
Travel

Coimbatore

Tatabad II exchange migrates to NGN Technology

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2018

COIMBATORE: The BSNL, Coimbatore SSA, on Monday migrated Tatabad II Exchange to new state-of-the-art “IP based Next Generation Network (NGN)” Switching technology.

In NGN technology, customers can enjoy All India IP CENTREX, maximum of 60 parties audio or video conferencing service and services like Limited Fixed Mobile Telephony (LFMT) and Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) in addition to the existing ADD ON SERVICES.

BSNL customers will soon get better quality of broadband connectivity with the exchange migrating to NGN. In future, these exchanges which are Internet Protocol based will also support video and voice data.

The exchange will cover phone numbers starting from 2520000 to 2529999.

There will be no change in the telephone numbers and billing cycle.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿