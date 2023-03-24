TECNO brings ‘segment-first’ 16GB RAM and 32MP Selfie camera starting at INR 12499; launches an All-New Spark 10 universe in India!

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : TECNO, the premium technology brand operating in 70 global markets, launched its brand new and futuristic SPARK 10 universe in India today. The series is the successor to SPARK 9 series, which was launched last year under the ‘All-rounder SPARK portfolio’. The SPARK 10 universe is based on the philosophy of ‘Make It Big’ and the introduction of the SPARK 10 universe marks a new era in selfie phones in its segment by combining superior performance with sleek and trendy design. The universe comprises of four vivid smartphones, SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10 5G, SPARK 10 C and SPARK 10 – to unleash a cosmos of new possibilities.

The maiden product of the series, SPARK 10 Pro, priced at INR12,499, is a flag-bearer in its own aggressive capacity. TECNO SPARK 10 Pro is the first & only smartphone in sub-15K segment that offers the unique combination of 16GB RAM via Memory Fusion Technology 2.1 with 128GB ROM and the category-defining 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera. The smartphone synthesizes the small pixel size of 0.8um into a bigger pixel size of 1.6um.

Commenting on the introduction of the latest SPARK 10 universe and the launch of the SPARK 10 Pro, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “Consumer demands are ever-evolving, and smartphone players need to be agile enough to meet the customer’s expectations and provide them with the best, always. Our latest SPARK 10 universe offering is designed for the discerning youth of India, for whom smartphones are their primary screen and they consume various kinds of content, including pictures, videos, and OTT streaming. For undertaking such tasks, consumers require a smartphone with higher RAM capacity. With the introduction of SPARK 10 Pro, we address the same gap in the sub-15K segment by providing 16GB RAM coupled with pleasing aesthetics and a great in-hand feel. We are persistently focused on offering customers premium products backed by advanced technological advancements and industry-first features at the most competitive and disruptive price points.”

The SPARK 10 Pro offers an advanced 50MP AI camera supported by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, resulting in natural shots that are fully adapted to skin tones. Together with the Intelligent Beauty Mode, the smartphones deliver flawless and simply stunning portrait photos.

Furthermore, with smart Super Night Filters and the Super Night Algorithm, as well as the dual flashlight, SPARK 10 Pro improves night photography by several notches, making every frame and picture clearer than ever before. The smartphone is available in three enticing colours namely Lunar Eclipse, Pearl White and Starry Black.

TECNO SPARK 10 Pro will go on sale from 24th March 2023 in your near-by retail touchpoints – priced at INR12,499.

Key USPs of TECNO SPARK 10 Pro:

· Make it Big with Segment-first 16GB RAM for an ultra-fast smartphone experience

With the Memory Fusion technology, the SPARK 10 Pro even boasts up to 128GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8GB extended RAM). For creators and gamers, the desire to push boundaries requires top-notch technology that surpasses expectations. Enjoy snappier app response, smoother game play, faster scrolling with large 16GB RAM. Its 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with up to 8GB Virtual RAM makes a 16GB Large RAM for smooth operation of any kind of robust task. 128GB Internal Storage provides seamless and fast data experience at every moment. SPARK 10 Pro optimized the performance with MediaTek Helio G88, which is an octa-core processor that features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, enabling quick responsive reactions. Clubbed with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 and supercharged by the GameTurbo Algorithm from TECNO, the SPARK 10 Pro estimates lags and intelligently improves operational smoothness, providing an unmatched gaming and entertainment experience.

· 32MP Bigger Selfie: Capture the Best

Created for selfie fanatics, the SPARK 10 Pro has an impressive 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera. Additionally, SPARK 10 Pro is equipped with dual soft lights on the front. The built-in 10 Lux soft light provides just the right amount of flash that does not glare, and the intensity of the soft light is adjustable in three levels for different lighting conditions. To ensure users will always get the perfect selfie, any overexposure is immediately corrected by the Super Flashlight Algorithm to achieve a balance of brightness between the background and the subject, while concealing users’ blemishes and accentuating their beauty. All of this makes SPARK 10 Pro the lighting pro in your pocket

· 50MP High-Resolution Photography System, Delivering More Detailed Shots

SPARK 10 Pro offers an advanced 50MP AI-enabled camera powered by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, bringing natural shots that are fully adapted to skin tones. Together with the Intelligent Beauty Mode, SPARK 10 Pro delivers flawless and stunning portrait shots. Furthermore, with smart Super Night Filters and the Super Night Algorithm, as well as the dual flashlight, SPARK 10 Pro improves the performance of night photography, making every frame and picture clearer. SPARK 10 Pro is also supported by smart focus, so users will never miss a wonderful moment, even if it comes unexpectedly

· Bigger Display, Elevating Your Visual Experience to New Heights

Additionally, the 6.78″ FHD optimally-sized large screen expands the user experience, and combined with the ultra-high resolution display and DCI-P3 colour, these gamuts together build an immersive theatrical visual experience on the phone. Enjoy next unbelievable level smoothness with 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch Sampling Rate of Spark 10 Pro. SPARK 10 Pro is supported by a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging capability, promising a long-lasting battery life that keeps the device powered up even under heavy use. Last but not least, TECNO SPARK 10 Pro uplifts user experience in software with the impeccable HiOS 12.6 based on Android 13

· Sleek and Youthful Design for Trendsetters

These standard-setting innovations are housed within a striking, unprecedented glass design featuring a starry glass back panel that is glossy, smooth, comfortable to hold, and natural to the skin. Dual cameras and a smart flashlight form a flagship triple ring, while the edges of the phone are flat, showing a premium and minimalist look. Users will be proud to show off their devices that come in an array of colours: Starry Black, Lunar Eclipse and Pearl White for the SPARK 10 Pro