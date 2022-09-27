TECNO POP 6 Pro with 5000mAh battery goes on sale today at the price of INR 6,099 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : TECNO Mobile, the premium smartphone brand of TRANSSION India is all set to disrupt the sub-8k smartphone segment yet again with the launch of its latest TECNO POP 6 Pro priced at INR 6099. India is the priority market, where every quarter millions of consumers buy their first smartphones. TECNO with its POP series is addressing the opportunity in the entry-level segment by offering better specifications camera capabilities, reliable battery, and bigger display available at the most competitive price points.

POP 6 Pro offers an incomparable 6.56″HD+Dot Notch display for an immersive viewing experience, coupled with a mighty 5000mAh battery, to give a remarkable 42-day of standby time. The smartphone’s stylish 8MP Dual rear Camera gives impressive image quality with various pre-installed photography techniques and filters. In addition to these features, the smartphone is packed with a micro-slit front flashlight and a 5MP dot Notch Selfie shooter that lets the users click well-lit images even in unfavourable lighting conditions. The smartphone’s elegant and crisp design with an uber-glossy finish gives an ultra-premium holding experience.

Commenting on the latest launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile said, “With the proliferation of high-speed Internet and ever-growing content consumption pattern, there exists a remarkable need for high-quality devices in the entry-level segment, especially in Tier 3 cities and towns. With the POP series in our portfolio, we are focusing on capturing the 5K to 8K smartphone category of India where the consumer is more willing to try new products. Moreover, we have cemented our position as the 3rd largest smartphone brand in the sub-8k segment. With the recent launch of POP 6 Pro, we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers, related to video watching experience in the entry-level segment, with a vivid 6.56-inch dot notch display, brighter color output with eye care feature, Dual Volte and an AI-powered camera coupled with 5000mAh battery. All this is further supported by a user friendly interface powered by Android for an immersive viewing experience.”

In these festive times, the youth is on the lookout to bring home a composite smartphone experience at never-seen-before pricing. Sharing the same mindset, the POP series smartphones are known for their versatile capabilities, in terms of display, camera, and battery giving an additional edge to the smartphones over its competitors.

Priced at INR 6099 TECNO POP 6 Pro would be available on sale from today on Amazon.in. Additionally, the buyers can avail of an instant 10% discount with the usage of SBI banking cards.

Key USPs of TECNO POP 6 Pro:

· Large 6.56″HD+Dot Notch display for Immersive Experience

Experience greater entertainment with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and 270PPI Pixel Density of 6.56″ HD+ display of Pop 6 Pro. Its 480nits max brightness makes it a better choice even for direct sunlight. With each touch, you can feel the smoothness of Pop 6 Pro with its 120Hz Touch sampling rate. Its 2.5D Cover Glass gives an aesthetic touch while using the device

5000mAh Mega battery for unstoppable entertainment

Pop 6 Pro provides a huge battery backup with a 5000mAh mega battery. You can talk to someone for up to 45 hours or enjoy music for up to 125 hours. Equipped with Battery Lab 2.1, it provides an exceptional 42days standby time

· 8MP Stylish Dual rear Camera for clear images

8MP Dual rear camera with excellent image processing technique enables you to click clear photos every time. Its various modes like AI Portrait, HDR, Filters etc. add more flavour to your photos

· Micro Slit Front Flash for brighter selfies

Click outstanding selfies with 5MP dot Notch Camera even in low light conditions with the front flash of Pop 6 Pro. You can also adjust the brightness of the front flash to get a perfect click

· Trendy and stylish design

Crisp straight edges of elegant design with a glossy finish of Pop 6 Pro provides the premium level appearance and feel. Attractive colors with brand logo further enhances the holding appeal