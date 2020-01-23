Tension over erecting flagpole in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, jan 23 ; Tension prevailed in Pooluvampatti on the outskirts for some time as workers of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Hindu outfits gathered there over erection of NTK flag at the bus stand, today.

A few HIndu outfit workers had taken objection to NTK members re-erecting the flag pole, after painting a week ago and the intervention by police defused the tension then. However, NTK workers had again erected the flag on Sunday, which was again objected and sought its removal and the flag was removed again after the intervention of police.

When nearly 100 NTK workers arrived at the scene today for hoisting the flag,police and local panchayat officials prevented them stating that the flag should not not be hoisted on the road and also without proper permission

from concerned authorities. The situation became tense when nearly 50 workers of various

Hindu outfits gathered and objected to the flag pole.

A large number of police were deployed to prevent any eventualities, and managed to ease the tension after asking NTK workers to seek permission before erecting the pole and hoisting the flag.