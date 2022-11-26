Thatsy Food 20th anniversary Celebration

Covai Post Network

For the past 20 years Thatsy Food has been a reason to some of life’s happiest moments. A place full of precious memories. Where you had your first meal, where you had the perfect first date, where humble co-workers became friends, where you relaxed after your last college class, where your family got together and partied, where you did your business. A place for everyone to relax and enjoy the food.

That’s y food is celebrating its 20th anniversary and it’s definitely not going to be one day or one weekend, this time we are going to celebrate it for 10 days straight from Novermber 26th to December 4th, 2022!!!! Live food counters, fashion jewelry shopping, all day chai ki Tapri, live pindi choley & amritsar kulcha, Indian style Rajma Chavel and many more!

Many social happenings were born at our place. Today, , as we shake hands with our guests and toast to the past 20 years and the years to come. Together with the team that has supported me throughout, we have always given ourselves the space to create, innovate, thrive and expand our love of food, says Ranjana Singhal, CO- founder, ThatsyFood. She also spoke about Mrs. Bhagayalakshmi, Chinthamani Parida – Restaurant Manager and Khadak Bhadur – Chef staff who has been with her from the inception. She also added in conjunction with our 20th anniversary, we are thrilled to launch 11 different flavours of ‘Mud Souffle’, the flavours range from Classic, Ferro Rocher, Orange & Hazlenut, Tropical Coconut, Roasted Coffee, Cheese cake, Rum and Raisin, Hazlenut Cream, Oats and Rocky, Sugar free, Jaggery and Eggless Mudsouffle.

She also quoted, ‘ We were pioneers in this industry and the first to bring in reservation concept in the city. From not knowing anything to launching 2 more restaurants after this has been an incredible journey. Coimbatore has accepted me as her child and I am part of the city now.