The atheist party’s temple expeditions, come elections

Youth Wing leader of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin has started campaign for the ensuing elections and his visit to the Dharmapuram Mutt has evinced criticism by the right wing analysts who blame DMK of being a party of drama and double standards.

The young leader had kicked started the campaign despite the restrictions put in place by the state government. Udayanidhi Stalin has been campaigning in the Thirukuvalai where late DMK leader M Karunanidhi was born. The government had denied permission for the campaign stating that the crowd would not maintain of social distancing protocols but the young leader chose to go ahead with the campaigning and was eventually arrested before he was later released.

Meanwhile in between the campaigning the leader had visited Tirupuram Adheenam Mutt 27 Sachchidananda Sri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal and sought his blessings. With the people of TN being used to see his father Stalin refuse holy ash or kumkum and stay off social media when it comes to wishing Hindus on Hindu festivals, the holy ash (viboothi) that he ahead smeared on his head has drawn criticism.

The DMK leader had also received the spiritual books that were earlier released by the Adheenam. It may also be recalled that in 1927 DMK leader M Karunanidhi had visited the during the Dharmapuram Adeenam College Silver Jubilee function and sought blessings from Saint 26 Gurumaa Sannidhanam after meeting him. The photo of this was also handed over to Udayanidhi Stalin as a memorabilia.