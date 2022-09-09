Covai Post Network

The Camford Golden boot Championship 2022, 7 A Side Football Tournament was an inter school football fest went well on 5.9.2022 and 6.9.2022. It was inaugurated in the very brand new turf football ground in the school premises by the Chairman Arul Ramesh, Correspondent Poongothai Arul Ramesh, Principal Poonam Syal on 5th September 2022. The football teams of different categories have participated from 17 different schools in and around Coimbatore. The categories were Under-14 & 16 for boys and Under-16 for girls.

“Ability is what you’re capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it” as per the saying the Golden boot 2022 was well organised by the school and all the participant students were instructed by the referees as well. “The biggest competition is myself. I am not looking to follow others or pull them down. I’m planning to test my own boundaries.” Yes it was the attitude of all the players very visible to everyone’s eye over the football turf ground. Well played by the football players.

There were 14 teams in under-14, 12 teams in under-16 category for boys and 8 teams in under -16 category for girls. The Winners of the Camford Golden boot Championship 2022 are as follows: winner – under-14 boys category was Dr.Dasarathan International School , 1st runner up was The Camford International School, 2nd runner up Adhyayana International Public School. Winner under-16 boys category was Adhyayana International Public School, the 1st runner up was The Camford International School, 2nd runner up GRD Public School. Winner under-16 girls category was GRD Public School, the 1st runner up was The Camford International School, 2nd runner up was Velammal Bodhi Campus Coimbatore.

The School management and Principal congratulates and wishes all the winners for their efforts and hardwork, also wishes all the participant students for their active participation.