The Camford International School declares “ CENTUM RESULTS” for AISSE 2022 Grade 10 and AISSCE 2022 Grade12

Covai Post Network





In Grade 10:

The total number of 81 students appeared in this exam and all have been declared pass . ”

61 students secured distinction ( above 75 %) & 24 students secured above 90 % SCHOOL TOPPERS ARE AJAY GANESH K 488 / 500, PRANATI S R 486 / 500 & KHAVIN SENTHILVEL 479 / 500

CENTUM ACHIEVERS ARE RUSHMIKA B & VISHNUPRIYA S S IN MATHEMATICS, AJAY GANESH K IN SCIENCE AND PRANAV V A IN SOCIAL SCIENCE.

SUBJECT TOPPERS ARE GOVIND NAIR & S SAMIKSHA IN ENGLISH WITH 97, AJAY GANESH K IN FRENCH WITH 96, AANYA D IN HINDI WITH 90, PRANATI S R S SADHANA YUTIKASRI S C S NAVYUKTHA RITHISHVARSHAN V IN TAMIL WITH 99, GOVIND NAIR & S SADHANA IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY WITH 99

In Grade 12:

53 students secured distinction ( above 75 %) & 19 students secured above 90 % SCHOOL TOPPERS ARE SINDHU KAVI S 489 / 500, POORNIMA R 488 / 500 & BHAVANA S 483/500.CENTUM ACHIEVERS ARE ANANTHAKRISHNAN BALAJEE & VARSHINI V IN COMPUTER SCIENCE, SNEHA KATIYAR IN POLITICAL SCIENCE AND SINDHU KAVI S, POORNIMA R & SANJAY IN BUSINESS STUDIES.

SUBJECT TOPPERS ARE SNEHA KATIYAR & SINDHU KAVI S IN ENGLISH with 98, ANANTHAKRISHNAN BALAJEE & NITHILAN VALAN IN MATHEMATICS WITH 98, S S TARUNIKA, K S KRISHVANTH, A THARUN ANANTHAKRISHNAN BALAJEE

IN PHYSICS WITH 95, A THARUN IN CHEMISTRY WITH 97, BHAVANA S IN PSYCHOLOGY WITH 99, S S TARUNIKA & K S KRISHVANTH IN BIOLOGY WITH 99, SANJAY Y IN ACCOUNTANCY WITH 98, NANDINI JHA IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP WITH 94, CHANDNI CHANDRA & GAYATRI J WARRIER IN HISTORY WITH 95, SINDHU KAVI S IN COMM. ARTS WITH 98, POORNIMA R IN ECONOMICS WITH 98.

The Chairman Mr.Arul Ramesh, Correspondent Mrs. Poongothai Arul Ramesh, Principal Mrs.Poonam Syal, teachers and Staff extended their heartiest congratulations to all the students for their excellent results.