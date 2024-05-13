  • Download mobile app
13 May 2024
The Camford International School declares CENTUM RESULTS for CBSE GRADE 12 AISSCE 2024 Examinations

Covai Post Network

May 13, 2024

The Camford International School declares CENTUM RESULTS for CBSE GRADE 12 AISSCE 2024 Examinations. The total number of 66 students appeared in this exam and all have secured a First Class Pass.

29 students secured above 90 %
24 students secured above 80 %
13 students secured above 70 %

SCHOOL TOPPERS
GOKUL RADHAKRISHNAN 487 / 500,
PRANATI SR 486 / 500
MEGHA LUNIA S 484/500

The Chairman Arulramesh, Correspondent Poongothai Arul Ramesh, Principal Poonam Syal, Teachers and Staff extended their heartiest congratulations to all the students for their excellent results.

