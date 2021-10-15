The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India has recognition for 20 projects of creative and innovative skills of Nehru Group of Institutions both Kerala and Tamilnadu

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India has accorded recognition for 20 of the projects of creative and innovative skills of Nehru Group of Institutions both Kerala and Tamilnadu for the academic year 2021-2022. It has given a financial support of 2.5 lakhs each for twenty projects. The NGI management has also sanctioned a sum of Rs.25 lakhs to take up 10 startup programmes.

Some of the innovative projects include, IoT based Smart Water Monitoring System, Women Safety Watches, Intelligent Body Temperature, Mask and Facial Recognition, Projecting Computer, Automated Money Counting Machines for Treasuries, Message Interface through Mind Engineering, IRF Trident Remote, Papercrete Paver Block with Plastic Waste, Table Top Low Speed Subsonic Wind Tunnel, Low cost 8 Channel Pressure Scanner, Smart and Self Reliant Two wheelers, Automotive Black Box, Manufacturing of Interlocking Tiles from Oyster Shell and Arecanut Fibre, Incorporation of Raw Banana Peel Powder in the preparation of Healthy Millet Bar, Watermelon Seed Powder Instant Soup Mix, Development of Natural Soft Drinks Incorporated with Betel and Sarasparilla Extracis, Ayuroimmune, Development of Instant Herbal Waxing powder, Organic face Mask With Silver Nanoparticles, Development of Natural Peptide Anti-Microbial Coats as Biological Tools, Green Pouches, Production of Enzymes for Degrading polythene Bags, Fabrication of Helical Wind Mill, Plasma Waste Incinerator.

Such recognitions by the Department of Science and Technology and the Management in sanctioning projects with financial support is really serving as big motivation to the interested students.