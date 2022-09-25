The Grand Shopsy Mela brings cheer to lakhs of customers and sellers; records strong growth ahead of the festive season

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Shopsy, an affordable ecommerce platform, recently concluded the first edition of its mega shopping carnival – The Grand Shopsy Mela that ran between September 3-11, 2022. During the sale, Shopsy observed heightened participation from Bharat, with local sellers and brands from across the country coming together for the first time to serve millions of customers. Additionally, Shopsy will be bringing its wide-range of value-based products for consumers, especially in Tier 2 to Tier 4 markets, during The Big Billion Days 2022. Flipkart, New Businesses, Senior Vice President & Head Adarsh Menon said, “We are delighted by the response to the first edition of the Grand Shopsy Mela by shoppers across the country especially from Tier 2+ regions. Over 64% of customers who shopped during the Mela were from Tier 2 and beyond cities. We are also thrilled to see the growth that South and West regions have shown by 1.4X and 1.5X respectively. This demonstrates Shopsy’s reach across pan India and the trust which we have been able to build among customers through our services. Our efforts to uplift the entire ecosystem also ushered in growth for thousands of homegrown sellers and brands across the country.”The 9-day event saw customers across the country participate in high volumes, with the women cohort leading the purchases. Highest uptick was recorded in headphones, t-shirts, shoes, ethnic wear, bedsheets, among other categories. New customers on Shopsy during this period grew by 1.2X and sellers witnessed an increase of 13X. Units sold by new sellers during the event also rose by 2X primarily in women’s ethnic and western wear. Building on customer insights and leveraging its technology capabilities, Shopsy introduced a recommendation engine which helped customize user discovery of products to match their interests; this initiative resulted in a 2.6X spike in units sold. Further, an upgraded filter option which contained parameters such as quality, material type and discount slabs propelled a better user shopping experience consequently resulting in a 5X growth by users of the feature.