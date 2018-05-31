  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
01 Jun 2018, Edition - 1053, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Four people died and 26 got injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down a hill near Theog
  • Services from Janakpuri West to Noida/Vaishali are running normally
  • Vijay Mallya resigns as director of Force India F1, to continue as Principal and shareholder
  • Singed by fuel price hike, farmers take voluntary ‘holiday’, nationwide 10 days strike, threaten to disrupt supplies
Travel

Coimbatore

Three-day Tamil Internet Conference from July 6

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2018

COIMBATORE: The 17th Tamil Internet Conference will be held at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here from July 6.

Nearly 160 Tamil scholars, researchers and stake holders from different countries such as the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, Canada, France, Middle East, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka are expected to participate in the three-day conference, which will have technology-related workshops, with address by the international speakers.

The workshop included the topics on Information Technology, Internet of Things, Robotics and 3D technology, a release from Uthamam, the organisers said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿