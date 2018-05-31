Three-day Tamil Internet Conference from July 6

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The 17th Tamil Internet Conference will be held at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here from July 6.

Nearly 160 Tamil scholars, researchers and stake holders from different countries such as the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, Canada, France, Middle East, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka are expected to participate in the three-day conference, which will have technology-related workshops, with address by the international speakers.

The workshop included the topics on Information Technology, Internet of Things, Robotics and 3D technology, a release from Uthamam, the organisers said.