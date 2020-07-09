Three deaths in ESI, total cases cross thousand mark in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three deaths were recorded in the ESI Hospital today, even as 98 fresh cases reported on a single day, the highest in the recent time, taking total cases crossing one thousand mark.

According to health department sources, a 43-year old man from Varadharajapuram in the city was admitted to the ESI hospital on July

two with Covid-19 infection, who was also suffering from lung ailment.

Considering his condition, he was admitted to the ICU. But, without responding to treatment, he died in the morning, they said.

This the 10th death, including that of a woman, reported in Coimbatore.

Earlier in the day, a 80-year old man from Pallapatti of Karur and 85 year old man from Tirupur, who were being treated in private hospital and brought and admitted in critical stages this morning died, taking the total

death to three.

Both died within one hour of admission, the sources said.

Another 13 persons are undergoing treatment in the ICU, they said.

Meanwhile, 98 fresh cases, including 13 imported, were reportednin Coimbatore, taking the tally to 1,026 (3 deaths).

Erode reported 17 cases taking the total till date to 313 (five deaths), while Nilgiris reported 13 positive cases tally going up to 172.

Salem continued to have more cases, recording 92 cases today, taking the total cases to 1,502.

Tirupur also reported six fresh cases, raising the total to 265.