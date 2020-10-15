Three deaths take the toll to 511, total goes to 38,712 with 395 cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 395 fresh covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district rose to 38,712 and three deaths took the toll to 511.

Of the total, 33,775 patients were discharged and 4,426 under treatment at various hospitals, a state medical bulletin said.

In Erode, 126 cases took the tally to 8,772 of.which 7,644 are discharged and 1,022 under treatment. The death toll stood at 106.

Salem recorded 263 cases and the total rose to 24,455 of which 21,814 were discharged and 2,260 under treatment. The death toll in the district rose to 381.

With 146 fresh cases, the total in Tirupur went up to 10,690 and 1,286 patients are undergoing treatment after discharging 9.242. The death toll is 162, it said.