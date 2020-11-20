  • Download mobile app
20 Nov 2020, Edition - 1956, Friday
Tiger found dead near Ooty

D.Radhakrishnan

November 20, 2020

Udhagamandalam : The carcass of a tiger was found near here on Friday.

Pointing out that information about its location at Achakarai in Singara within the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) had been received in then afternoon, wildlife activist of the United Conservation Movement Mr.Vijay Krishnaraj told The Covai Post here that the carcass was that of a female tiger aged about 5 to 6 years.

The exact cause of death will be known after a post mortem examination on Saturday.

