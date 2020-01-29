  • Download mobile app
29 Jan 2020
Coimbatore

Times of India correspondent, mother die in car-bus collision        

Covai Post Network

January 29, 2020

Coimbatore : English Daily Times of India Tirupur corrspondent, R K Rajasekhara and his mother died in an accident involving his car and a government bus in nearby Avinashi in Tirupur district on Wednesday.    

According to police, Rajasekharan, along with his mother Yamunarani (52) and his sister and two-year old nephew, was coming to Mettupalayam, when a government bus proceeding to Madurai from Udhagamandalam collided with his car.
 
Under the impact, Yamunarani died on the spot, while Rajasekharan was brought and admitted to a private hospital here, where he succumbed to injuries,  after some time, police said.   

Rajasekharan leaves his wife, who is seventh-month pregnant.
     
The sister and the boy are undergoing treatment, they said.

