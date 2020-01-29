Times of India correspondent, mother die in car-bus collision        

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : English Daily Times of India Tirupur corrspondent, R K Rajasekhara and his mother died in an accident involving his car and a government bus in nearby Avinashi in Tirupur district on Wednesday.

According to police, Rajasekharan, along with his mother Yamunarani (52) and his sister and two-year old nephew, was coming to Mettupalayam, when a government bus proceeding to Madurai from Udhagamandalam collided with his car.



Under the impact, Yamunarani died on the spot, while Rajasekharan was brought and admitted to a private hospital here, where he succumbed to injuries, after some time, police said.

Rajasekharan leaves his wife, who is seventh-month pregnant.



The sister and the boy are undergoing treatment, they said.