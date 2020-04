Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With two more testing positive for Covid-19 in neighbouring Tirupur, the total cases went up to 22, today.

Tirupur has reported 13 positive cases yesterday and two men were tested positive today.

However, there was no fresh positive cases in Coimbatore, and total cases remain 60, official sources said.

Similarly Salem reported one positive cases taking the total to 13, whereas Erode has no fresh cases and remained at 32, they said.