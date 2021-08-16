TN Govt enhances LPA powers in response to Credai Coimbatore’s plea

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CREDAI Coimbatore had made a representation to the Government to increase the approval powers of the Local Planning Authority at Coimbatore. In response to its representation dated 03.08.2021, the Director of Town & Country Planning, Chennai has issued a circular dated 14.08.2021.

According to it, the local planning Authority at Coimbatore and other districts have been given enhanced powers for granting planning permission for buildings, approval of layouts and subdivision of land.

Under the new guidelines, residential, commercial and Institutional use buildings where the total FSI area of all the buildings put together does not exceed 2500 Sq mtrs can be granted permission at the LPA. The earlier limit for approval was only 1500 Sq mtrs

In case of Industrial Buildings in plots other than SIPCOT / SIDCO, buildings upto a total FSI area of 2500 Sq mtrs can be approved by LPA

Powers for approval of Layouts / Subdivision of Land have been enhanced to 5 acres in urban areas of Corporations, Municipalities and Town panchayats and to 10 acres in respect of rural areas within village panchayats

Mr. Gugan Ilango, President CREDAI Coimbatore, in a statement welcomed the decision of the Government. “This is a step in the right direction and will contribute to the faster economic growth of Coimbatore and other districts. The move would significantly benefit general public in getting faster approvals”