23 May 2019, Edition - 1409, Thursday
TN-Kerala girls in title clash, Kerala boys to meet Haryana

Covai Post Network

May 21, 2019

Coimbatore : Both boys and girls from Kerala entered the finals of the 36th National Basketball Championship and will meet Haryana and Tamil Nadu respectively in the title clash scheduled here for
today..

Rajasthan boys and girls were among the losing semi-finalists.

In the first semi-finals played here Monday, Kerala boys defeated Rajasthan 65-62 in a closely contested match, while Haryana defeated Karnataka 80-72.

In the girls semi-finals, Kerala defeated Punjab 74-70, while Tamil Nadu
beat Rajasthan 57-34.

