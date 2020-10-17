TNAU Agricultural College attempts a World Record Webinarathon

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Agricultural College and Research Institute, Eachangkottai, Thanjavur of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has organised a National level webinarathon for continuous 20 hours on the eve of National Women Farmers’ Day (Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Diwas) and World Student Day on October 15, an attempt to set a World Record.

The event, organised by the NSS volunteers of the Institute as a part of TNAU golden Jubilee celebration, indulged speakers from various parts of state orienting towards of women empowerment in Indian Agriculture and Students empowerment in Indian society.

It was a nationwide webinarathon with participants from different parts of the

Nation hearkening the marathon webinar session which contemplates the listeners on various scope and opportunities after pursing Agricultural course.

The university will approach various record books like Limca and Guinness with proof, to set a new record of 20 hours continuous webinar with 2,000 persons watching and participating in the event, it said.

The webinar started by 9.00 am on October 15 was inaugurated by TNAU Vice-chancellor Dr.N. Kumar, who stated that rural women and girls are leaders in agriculture, food security and nutrition, land, natural resource management and unpaid domestic care work and are at the frontline when natural resources and agriculture are threatened. In fact, globally, one in three employed women works in agriculture, he said.

Various competition like online quiz, essay writing, poem writing, slogan writing, poster making, photography, meme creation, cartooning, Rangoli and drawing on the backdrop of women empowerment and student role in contemporary Indian society were conducted through online.

Being National level competition participants from various universities from different terrains of the Nation took part and winners of the event were announced during the webinar sessions.

Topics such as scope for Agricultural graduates, Perspectives of UG and PG programmes, students skill development, better nutrition for youngster and impact of yoga in gaining physical and mental abilities grabbed the minds of the students, success stories of farm women, integrated farming system, soil health management by women and promotion of land races by women proved to be impelling on grounds of women Agri-preneurship.

The event has been intrigued by participants through their direct presence in the ZOOM meeting and youtube live streaming and YouTube live stream is been watched by more than 2,000 participants and the event came to end by 6.30 AM the next day.