செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

Coimbatore

TNSTC runs CBE-Salem buses sans conductors

Covai Post Network

July 6, 2018

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has started operating conductor-less buses between Coimbatore and Salem on Thursday.

Currently six conductor-less buses have started operating on the Coimbatore-Salem route.

The buses would not halt anywhere between the two cities. Each bus would run six trips totalling 24 trips a day.

“TNSTC staff will collect tickets from passengers when the service starts from Coimbatore. Similarly tickets for the journey to Coimbatore will be collected at Salem,” an official said.

According to the official, 90 more such buses would be operated in Madurai, Tiruchi and Palani.

“Conductor-less buses have been introduced in order to cut down travelling the time. Unlike the old buses, the new TNSTC point to point buses has only 52 seats which will provide passengers more leg space. Lesser seats in the new buses ensure more comfort,” he added.

