23 Oct 2020, Edition - 1928, Friday
Coimbatore

Topper secures 199.5/200 for UG admissions in TNAU

Covai Post Network

October 23, 2020

Coimbatore :With a score of 199.50/200, R. Praveenkumar of Thiruvannamalai in the State topped the general rank list for UG Admissions
2020 in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

T.V.Girivasan of Perambalur with 199.25/200 and D.G. Pushkala of Rasipuram with 199/200 stood second and third spots in the list released today.

The total number of 48,820 aspiring candidates registered in theonline portal and the list released for the 31,410 eligible candidates by
TNAU Vice Chancellor,Dr N Kumar.

Among the applicants, 86.20 percentage preferred Agriculture degree program as their first choice and rank list of special reservations will be released on October
28, Chairman Admissions and Dean M Kalyanasundaram said.

