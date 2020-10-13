Total cases 37,919 in Coimbatore, death toll crosses 500

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The total count of Covid-19 positive cases rose to 37,919 as 398 fresh cases were reported today, even as five deaths took the toll to 502 in the district.

Of the total cases, 32,653 patients were discharged and 4,764 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, a State Medical bulletin said.

Erode reported 106 new cases taking the tally to 8,527 of which 7,391 were discharged and 1,032 under treatment. Two deaths took the total to 104.

In Salem, 277 fresh cases raised the tally 23,915 of which 21,268 were discharged and 2,269 under treatment. Death toll touched 378 with three deaths reported today.

With 166 cases, Tirupur total rose to 10,367 and 1,329 patients are undergoing treatment after discharging 8,878. Four deaths took the toll to 160, it said.