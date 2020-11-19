Tourists sans masks to be fined

D.Radhakrishnan





Udhagamandalam: Either fall in line or be prepared to shell out a fine.

With this message the Nilgiris district administration in general and the Department of Horticulture in particular have cautioned tourists that if they are not prepared to play by the rules when in the Nilgiris ,they will be pulled up.

The Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya has pointed out that following the relaxation of Covid related restrictions,various

tourist spots in the district,controlled by the Horticulture department like the Government Botanical Garden,the Government Rose Garden,Sim’s Park,Kattery Park,Kallar and the Tea Park were thrown open to tourists on September 9 after remaining closed since March 17.

They are being run by adopting the SOPs laid down by the government and now they are attracting a good number of tourists.

Though stress is on maintenance of social distance and wearing of masks,it is seen that there are a number of violations.

Hence,Ms.Divya warned that if visitors are caught with their masks not in place,they will be fined Rupees two hundred.

She urged the tourists to take all the precautions,in order to prevent the spread of the virus.