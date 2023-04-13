Traditional millets should be included in our diet: Sadhguru on Tamil New Year

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru, Founder- Isha Foundation, today extended the Tamil New Year greetings emphasizing the inclusion of traditional millet in the diet.

He said, “Happy Tamil New Year to all the Tamils in the world. In our Tamil culture, we call soil ‘Thaai Mann’ because, for thousands of years, we have been farming and realize the soil is the source of our life like our mother. However, in the last twenty or thirty years, we have left our soil unprotected. To protect our soil, we all should include millets like Pearl millet, Kodo Millet, Little millet, and Finger millet in our diet.”

“Tamil is not just a language. It’s our pride…In our Tamil culture, literature, everywhere, there were siddhas and yogis. Because how we are internally is important. We created a temple before creating a town. Our spirituality is more important than everything, whether it is the economy or family life. Because we want to live as a temple, we have kept a temple as an emblem of Tamil Nadu. This is Tamil culture. My blessings and best wishes for this Tamil New Year,” added Sadhguru.