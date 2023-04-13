  • Download mobile app
14 Apr 2023, Edition - 2831, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • SC Collegium recommends names of 4 district judges for appointment as Madras HC judges
  • Himachal Pradesh has all rights to impose cess on usage of water: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri
  • JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy to meet Mamata Banerjee on Friday
Travel

Coimbatore

Traditional millets should be included in our diet: Sadhguru on Tamil New Year

Covai Post Network

April 13, 2023

Share

Sadhguru, Founder- Isha Foundation, today extended the Tamil New Year greetings emphasizing the inclusion of traditional millet in the diet.

He said, “Happy Tamil New Year to all the Tamils in the world. In our Tamil culture, we call soil ‘Thaai Mann’ because, for thousands of years, we have been farming and realize the soil is the source of our life like our mother. However, in the last twenty or thirty years, we have left our soil unprotected. To protect our soil, we all should include millets like Pearl millet, Kodo Millet, Little millet, and Finger millet in our diet.”

“Tamil is not just a language. It’s our pride…In our Tamil culture, literature, everywhere, there were siddhas and yogis. Because how we are internally is important. We created a temple before creating a town. Our spirituality is more important than everything, whether it is the economy or family life. Because we want to live as a temple, we have kept a temple as an emblem of Tamil Nadu. This is Tamil culture. My blessings and best wishes for this Tamil New Year,” added Sadhguru.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿