01 Aug 2019, Edition - 1479, Thursday
Travel

Coimbatore

Travel mart roadshow in Chennai from Sept 19

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2019

Coimbatore : The second edition of Tamil Nadu Travel Mart Society (TTM) roadshow will be held from September 19 at Chennai Trade centre.

The four-day event is being conducted by TTM, CII and TTDC. The Union Tourism Ministry is also supporting to bring quality foreign buyers to the mart.

The first edition of TTM Mart 2017 had 500 foreign and domestic buyers and a pre-tour was organised culminating a grand cultural show in Pollachi.

This show is expected to have the participation of 1,000 buyers.

