Trigger Apparels Launches Trigger Design & Innovation Cell at KG House

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The Jeans wave in India was triggered in the early 1990’s and by late 2000’s had become a trendsetter amongst the youth. With numerous brands manufacturing the product, India potentially became their biggest market and the recent pandemic only fuelled it positively. When all those meetings shifted from conference halls to bedroom and cubicles / cabins were replaced by couches in the living room with WFH became the new norm, the need for formal and comfortable pants arose. It was during these times that Trigger Jeans realized how folks were looking forward for more comfortable clothing, one that would be simple, highly stretchable, suits all occasions and most importantly allows free flow of air.

A unit of KG Denim Ltd., Trigger Apparels Limited (Trigger Jeans) is all set to open up its first global office at KG House, Coimbatore with its core being Denims and complete men’s wardrobe collections. Trigger has over 500 + Multi Brand Outlets in India of which 80+ are Large Format Stores. We also own 100+ Exclusive outlets in India with international presence in Dubai, Singapore & Malaysia. The new corporate headquarters is born bearing in mind “Vision 2022” during which the company aims to ramp up its existing number of stores by adding 250 exclusive outlets and 1000+ MBO counters in the upcoming year. Recently, Trigger owns a License with US based brand “ABG Group” and of “LUCKY BRAND” to market in India.

Our motto is to deliver sustainable products from denim to all our customers and we also own the second biggest mill in the market. The inauguration is slated to take place on the 14th of December, 2021 @ 10:30 A.M. at KG House and the ceremonial honors would be done by Mr. K.G. Balakrishnan, Chairman, KG Group of Companies, Mrs. Sathya Bama, Mr. Sriramulu, KG Denim Limited, Pranav, President, Srinivasa Garments also presented the inaugural function.

During the launch of the global HQ, the Company also unveiled its new Design and Innovation Cell at KG House. This Cell will be managed by Designer Shashi Shekhar.

Shashi said that the lifestyle of people and their perspective towards clothing has changed due to the rise of Work From Home culture. People like to wear clothes that are sustainble, comfortable, nature-friendly, and Trigger is bringing out products that the customers prefer. Shashi added that Trigger’s latest collections are also introduced to its customers everywhere, and he underlined that their products will be in trend and fresh. The new products that are fresh out of the Innovation cell will be displayed at the exclusive experience center that was also inaugurated today. While it is not made as a retail outlet, new products could be purchased here.

“10 members are here working along with me on Design and Innovation cell. At this cell, our goal is to know what the customers like about the newly designed products, what they want to see improved in it and also gather feedback of their overall experience here. This will be one input for me and my team on what customers feel.” Shashi said.