Two day Indo-Israel conference on sustainable cities in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : An International Joint Conference on ‘sustainable cities’ is being held in participation of four educational institutions–two from the city and two from Israel, on January 28, to promote Indo-Israel research partnership between the institutions.

The main objective of the two day conference was to bring in the best of Israel’s sustainable cities technologies to India and identify research opportunities that localizes the research and males it relevant to Indian stakeholders, Ravi Kandasamy of Kumaraguru College of Technology, one of the institutions participating in the event, told reporters here Saturday.

Other institutions participating in the conference are Tel Aviv University and Agricultural Research Organization, Volcani Centre both of Israel and PSG College of Technology, here, he said.

A total of 15 Israeli delegates from two institutions will be attending the conference and hold scientific discussions on several topics, he said.

There will be two workshops for general public on Israeli innovation for Indian agriculture and Waste water management and reuse for global water scarcity, in which about 250 high tech farmers from this region, NGO, agro researchers are expected to attend, Ravi Kandasamy said.

Consul General of Israel for South India, Dana Kursh will be the chief guest at the conference.