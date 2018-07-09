  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday

Coimbatore

Two trains to be regulated on Tuesday

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Train No 13352 Alleppey – Tata/Dhanbad express will be regulated at Coimbatore for 90 minutes on Tuesday, due to engineering work at Vanjipalayam station on Coimbatore-Tirupur section.

Similarly, Train No.12678 Ernakulam- Bangalore express will be regulated at Coimbatore for 60 minutes, a railway release said here.

