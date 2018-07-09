10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday
- PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
- The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
- Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
- NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
- A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
- According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
- Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
- AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
Two trains to be regulated on Tuesday
July 9, 2018
COIMBATORE: Train No 13352 Alleppey – Tata/Dhanbad express will be regulated at Coimbatore for 90 minutes on Tuesday, due to engineering work at Vanjipalayam station on Coimbatore-Tirupur section.
Similarly, Train No.12678 Ernakulam- Bangalore express will be regulated at Coimbatore for 60 minutes, a railway release said here.