Two trains to be regulated on Tuesday

COIMBATORE: Train No 13352 Alleppey – Tata/Dhanbad express will be regulated at Coimbatore for 90 minutes on Tuesday, due to engineering work at Vanjipalayam station on Coimbatore-Tirupur section.

Similarly, Train No.12678 Ernakulam- Bangalore express will be regulated at Coimbatore for 60 minutes, a railway release said here.