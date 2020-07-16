  • Download mobile app
16 Jul 2020
செய்திகள் தமிழில்

Travel

Coimbatore

Ukkadam police station sealed after cops test positive

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2020

Coimbatore : With increasing incidents Covid-19 spreading to police personnel, who play an important role to prevent the spread
of infection, the department today closed Ukkadam Police station, after one policeman tested positive for the virus.

Four stations-Podanaur, Thudiyalur, Sulur and Madukkari, were already closed temporarily after 23 policemen there, tested Covfid-19 positive during the last one week.

With a driver in the Ukkdam station testing positive, the station was temporarily closed today and the premises are being fumigated. The Station will function from a nearby school.

