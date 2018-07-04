  • Download mobile app

04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
  • JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
  • 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
  • Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
  • Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
  • Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
  • Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
  • Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
  • The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Travel

Coimbatore

Union Minister offers Central support for Coimbatore infra development

Covai Post Network

July 4, 2018

Coimbatore : The Centre will offer all possible help for the total development of Coimbatore region, which reportedly lacked in rail, road and air connectivity, according to Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

During an interaction with industrialists and traders, organised by the local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Minister promised to arrange for meetings with the ministries concerned so that the issues could be presented.

However, he said vested interests were `working overtime to curtail the development of Tamil Nadu’, though the Centre had allotted many schemes and pointed to the agitation against the Salem-Chennai eight-lane project Radhakrishnan said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had sanctioned the new concept of bus ports to come up in four cities, including Coimbatore.

The western districts of the State contributed 60 per cent to the State economy, 75 per cent of which was from private entrepreneurs, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned various projects to Tamil Nadu on priority basis.

About cancellation of flights by private airlines, he said alternative arrangements were made and Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy had told him that land acquisition process was on for the airport expansion.

On presentations made by various associations about rail and road requirements and Goods and Services Tax, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao asked them to have empirical studies and present them before the ministries concerned before Parliament session from July 18.

TCP's LGBT Pride

